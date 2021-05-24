US commits funds for COVID vaccines

The US Government through the United Agency for International Development has announced a $1.5m partnership with UNICEF.

It aims to support governments around the region to vaccinate their populations quickly and effectively against COVID-19.

This new partnership, which will support efforts in Fiji, Kiribati, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Nauru, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

It will focus on readiness, delivery, and post-delivery monitoring of lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines.

USAID assistance will also train institutions on the effective management of vaccines and will provide technical assistance to colleagues in ministries of health for effective public messaging around vaccinations.

As one of the largest donors to COVAX, the United States says it’s proud to be at the forefront of the global response and push for equitable access to safe and effective vaccines.

It adds that in order to save lives around the world, rebuild the global economy, and stop the threat of new variants, we must vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.

