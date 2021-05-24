Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated

Unvaccinated Turaga ni Koro and district representatives will be terminated from December.

Speaking on the Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme, Prime Minister and Minister for Itaukei Affairs Voreqe Bainimarama revealed the government will hold back the salaries of Turaga ni Koros and district representatives who choose not to vaccinate.

Bainimarama says this is adding more burden to the low vaccination rates in villages.

“If you still haven’t got the jab until the end of next month, we will hold your pay and we have to let you go if you remain unvaccinated on December 1st. We should not be held back by those who are unvaccinated. We have work to do, to help protect Fiji from COVID-19 and also other diseases that are yet to be recorded.”

Bainimarama says villagers and the government need leaders who are fully vaccinated and while frontliners are doing their part we need to do ours.

As of Friday, 96.2% of adults have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 85.9% are fully vaccinated.