Unvaccinated travellers will be asked to get jabbed

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 14, 2021 11:00 am

COVID-19 vaccination is highly recommended for those seeking entry into Fiji.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says two weeks ago they found out that an unvaccinated individual from Korea travelled into Fiji through an Air New Zealand flight.

Bainimarama says he was not vaccinated, and he is now in one of the quarantine hotels.

The PM says he was sick and tested positive for COVID-19.

He adds any unvaccinated individual entering Fiji will be taken to the quarantine area and will be asked to get vaccinated before they can be allowed into the community.

Unvaccinated individuals will remain in quarantine facilities until they receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bainimarama says protocol and policies needs to be established with regards to people who come in without being vaccinated.

