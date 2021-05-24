Home

Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 8, 2021 3:30 am

Vaccine-related herd protection is not likely to be as efficient with COVID-19 as seen with some of the traditional vaccine-related diseases like measles.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says recent verified data indicates that unvaccinated people with previous COVID-19 infection were five times more likely to have a positive COVID-19 test compared to vaccinated people.

Doctor Fong says unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity nor natural immunity to protect themselves.

“We have to be very blunt in saying that we give you the vaccine to slow the virus down but it’s up to you to make sure the virus doesn’t get to you. That’s the message that we want to promote. We can only do so much beyond that you have to engage your COVID safe measures.”

Doctor Fong says those eligible must get vaccinated to reduce their risk of infection, severe disease, and death.

The lower efficiency in vaccine-related herd immunity also means that the public will need to live with some COVID safe measures.

The Permanent Secretary says COVID safe measures remain vital in preventing the need to go back to severely restrictive public health measures.

