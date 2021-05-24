Unvaccinated Fijians could strain health services

The Health Ministry has warned that unvaccinated Fijians becoming COVID positive could deprive others from critical medical services.

Head of Health Protection, Doctor Aalisha Sahu Khan says those who believe that it is their individual choice to not vaccinate should consider that they are putting lives at risk.

She says anyone who becomes severely ill for failure to vaccinate is taking away vital resources from non-COVID patients.

Article continues after advertisement

“The more people we have unvaccinated in the population, the worse the impact on the health system, just like what’s happening in hospitals in other parts of the world. Their ICUs are filling up with people not vaccinated and very sick. What happens to people who are vaccinated but get other diseases or get into car accidents? What happens if they need a ventilator?.”

Dr Aalisha says despite the high uptake of the vaccine, the risk lies among those who could still become severely ill and overwhelm medical facilities in Viti Levu.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard