Unvaccinated beneficiaries can lose out on monthly support

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 13, 2021 4:20 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [File Photo]

Social Welfare recipients who have not been vaccinated will soon lose out on their monthly support.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during the “Na Noda Paraiminisita” programme on Radio Fiji One today.

Bainimarama says those eligible but do not want to get vaccinated will miss out on the many opportunities such as shopping, getting into public vehicles, visiting loved ones overseas or even going to a restaurant.

“Your choice of not wanting to get vaccinated will affect others around you, stop drawing us back. Time will come when people who refuse to get the jab and are Social Welfare beneficiaries will not access their benefits, unvaccinated people will not be allowed to work, to fly on an airplane. You will miss out a lot.”

The government’s target is to have at least 80 percent of the target population vaccinated to help the tourism sector and create economic activity.

Bainimarama says his government continues to ensure that every Fijian is provided with the relevant assistance needed during these challenging times.

“The government has set aside $200million to help those that were unemployed due to COVID-19. The government is also working on the $360 assistance or 120 per month for 6 months. This is to help Fijians during this difficult time. Please make good use of it.”

He says businesses will also get assistance from the government to get back on track.

“The government continues with the COVID-19 recovery credit guarantee scheme to help support businesses during these trying times. The government has also set aside $200million to help support businesses to continue with their services. The government will pay for the interest for two years for businesses who wish to loan from the $200million dollars.”

Bainimarama says the FijiFirst government continues to ensure that no one is left behind as the COVID-19 battle continues.

