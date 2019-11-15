Unscrupulous traders warned and issued infringement notices

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has found traders outside of the Suva lockdown area who had increased prices of basic, critical and essential items.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says these unscrupulous traders attempted to take advantage of the lockdown which was lifted this morning.

The FCCC conducted 8 inspections around Sawani, Lomaivuna, Vunidawa, and Serea in the Naitasiri Province, resulting in 6 traders being warned with prosecution while 2 were issued infringement notices.

Abraham says these unscrupulous traders believed that due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Commission would not be able to do inspections and so hiked prices.

Abraham warns the Commission will not tolerate such conduct.

