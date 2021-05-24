UN’s COVAX allocation for Fiji complete

Fiji has to date received almost 310,000 doses of COVID-19 Vaccines through the COVAX facility.

UN Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha says the full allocation for Fiji via the COVAX facility has been delivered.

Samarasinha says certain factors will decide whether more doses will be made available.

“Additional allocations will depend on whether member states decide bilaterally to contribute to Fiji using the COVAX facility. Or, in the next round when we look at global supply and demand if there is a possibility and the need for Fiji to get more doses.”

He adds contributions made bilaterally have enabled Fiji to access COVID -19 vaccines for its targeted population.

Australia, New Zealand, India, the US, and Japan are some of the countries that have donated AstraZeneca vaccines to Fiji.

The US also provided 150,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine which is being used to vaccinate the elderly and pregnant mothers.

