Unknown chains to persist says Dr Fong

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 5, 2021 6:35 am
The Ministry of Health team will be monitoring COVID-19 transmission and will intervene when cases cross beyond acceptable levels.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says they expect unknown chains of transmission to persist in parts of Fiji in the short to medium term.

He adds this may not be picked up by their routine community surveillance program.

Dr Fong says this will only be revealed when an outbreak is big enough to be visible.

The Permanent Secretary says having no cases reported does not necessarily mean that the virus has been eliminated, however, it implies that the spread of the virus has been successfully contained.

