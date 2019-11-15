University of Fiji Vice-Chancellor breaks confined areas, travels to Australia

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Fiji has today illegally violated the Lautoka confined area and caught a flight to Sydney, Australia.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he was shocked to learn that the Vice-Chancellor managed to go through.

He says it’s also unfortunate to see that a number of individuals have already sought to violate the border protection measures.

The PM says so far, 11 have been charged and produced in court today, revealing in the last few hours, another three have been arrested.

Fiji Police Force Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says they have taken into custody the driver of the Vice-Chancellor and will also be taking in the person who was the fixer in the movement.

He says they are also likely to question the personal assistant who may have been involved.