Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
82 yet to come forward says PM|University of Fiji Vice-Chancellor breaks confined areas, travels to Australia|Police charge man, report another to Facebook|14-month-old baby tested positive for COVID-19|Satellite hospitals to be set up in Rakiraki and Sigatoka|Govt to make announcements on Nadi Airport soon|Consumers advised to report price gouging|Low income for airport taxi drivers|Church urges members not to spread misinformation|Rakiraki resort provides free accommodation|Minister visits to ensure all protocols are followed|NZ to shut-down in 48 hours|Consumer Council forwards cases to FCCC|2020 CIC conference postponed|No new crew for fishing vessels|COVID-19 containment critical: PM|Shipping industry gives its assurance amidst COVID-19|FCCC conducts search and seizure|No one allowed in or out of Lautoka: COMPOL|Health Minister urges Fijians to be mindful of flu season|Freight services targeted to keep export sector viable|Essential supplies to be delivered soon to Lautoka|FCCC to announce major reduction in fuel price|Eight more arrested for breaking COVID-19 restriction|Health Minister thanks and encourages health workers|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

University of Fiji Vice-Chancellor breaks confined areas, travels to Australia

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 23, 2020 4:30 pm
The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Fiji has today illegally violated the Lautoka confined area and caught a flight to Sydney, Australia.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Fiji has today illegally violated the Lautoka confined area and caught a flight to Sydney, Australia.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he was shocked to learn that the Vice-Chancellor managed to go through.

He says it’s also unfortunate to see that a number of individuals have already sought to violate the border protection measures.

Article continues after advertisement

The PM says so far, 11 have been charged and produced in court today, revealing in the last few hours, another three have been arrested.

Fiji Police Force Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says they have taken into custody the driver of the Vice-Chancellor and will also be taking in the person who was the fixer in the movement.

He says they are also likely to question the personal assistant who may have been involved.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.