Full Coverage

COVID-19

UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 13, 2021 5:20 am

Every single child is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic says the United Nations Children’s agency in its latest report.

UNICEF Pacific Representative Jonathan Veitch says the effect is at an unprecedented scale, making it the worst crisis UNICEF has seen in its 75-year history.

In its “Preventing a lost decade: Urgent action to reverse the devastating impact of COVID-19 on children and young people”, report – UNICEF states increasing poverty and inequality is threatening the rights of children at previously unseen levels.

UNICEF Pacific Representative, Jonathan Veitch says vaccine inequality is a major concern for them.

“We all know where the new virus and the new variant is coming from and why is it coming from there. The reason being that those people and those children don’t have access to vaccination. So there is a huge difference between the rich world and the poor world. I think the biggest signal for us is that unless we gather together as a world in solidarity and we vaccinate everyone, this isn’t gonna stop.”

UNICEF in its report has stressed that children in Fiji and other island countries need to be prioritized now if their rights are to be realized.

