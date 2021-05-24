Home

Unemployment assistance for those outside Viti Levu

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 23, 2021 4:53 pm
Fund Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu. [File Photo]

Formal sector employees residing outside of Viti Levu affected by the pandemic will need the myFNPF app to apply for the Government-funded Unemployment benefit from Wednesday to 1st September 2021.

Fund Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says they are working closely with Government to help affected individuals outside Viti Levu submit their applications.

Vodonaivalu says double dipping is not allowed.

Individuals assisted under any of the FNPF COVID-19 unemployment relief are not eligible for Government assistance and likewise, individuals assisted by Government are not eligible for FNPF COVID-19 unemployment relief.

The first payment of $360 will be made from 8th September 2021 onwards for the months of August, September and October 2021.

The second round of applications and payment will be in 3 months to cater for November and December 2021, and January 2022.

As part of the criteria to be eligible for the second round of the $360 payment, must receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before application submission.

Individuals who have a minimum FNPF General Account balance of $755 can apply for the FNPF COVID-19 Unemployment relief.

Individuals that do not have sufficient FNPF General Account balance, as well as those who do not prefer to access their General Account, can apply for the $120 per month benefit from Government – but they cannot apply for both.

