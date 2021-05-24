Unemployment assistance applications open next week

Applications for unemployment assistance under the new budget open on 9th August and close on the 11th.

The assistance will only be provided to eligible Fijians who have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by 7th August 2021, and then go on to be fully vaccinated.

Applicants, 18 years and over in Viti Levu can apply by dialing *161# and providing all mandatory information including Full name; Birth registration number or citizenship number; Date of birth;

Tax Identification Number FNPF number, if any; Voter identification number; Home Address.

Applicants must also confirm if they have received their first and/or second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

They must also provide the place of vaccination and consent to the government accessing vaccination details.

The government is supporting formal and informal sector employees on Viti Levu affected by the pandemic through monthly payments of $120 for a period of six months.

The first payment of $360 will be made on the 23rd of this month to cater for August, September, and October 2021.

The second payment of $360 will be paid out in November to cater for the following three months.

Incomplete submissions or submissions containing incorrect information will not be considered.

Only one registered SIM card is permitted per person. There are stiff penalties for individuals attempting to double-dip on government unemployment assistance.

Funds will be deposited directly into the MPAiSA or MyCASH wallet of eligible recipients.