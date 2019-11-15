UNDP initiates COVID-19 response challenge for businesses

The UN has initiated a project that challenges Fijians to compete for a grant pool of more than $130,000.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the challenge calls on businesses to pitch a proposal that allows them to continue or start their business in the wake of Coronavirus.

UNDP’s Deputy Team Leader Patrick Tuimalealiifano says the focus is on innovative ideas that allow communities to continue making a living despite restrictions related to the global health crisis.

“Networking with entrepreneurs on how we can make sanitary products available to women and girls in isolated communities. You know these are some of the activities, maybe working with communities to develop you know face masks to stop the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In addition to financial assistance, the initiative is also offering technical support and a special program for early stage projects to develop their idea.

Applications close in two days.