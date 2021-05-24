UN support during pandemic commended

The support rendered to countries in the Pacific including Fiji has been commended.

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Doctor Satyendra Prasad says this is especially during the global pandemic that has gripped many nations.

Dr Prasad says the challenges presented by the COVID-19 Pandemic has allowed for the support of the UN to small developing states to rise to another level.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that when many countries faced disruptions as COVID-19 spreads across populations, the UN assisted with access to support in health care and response to the deadly virus.

“They helped us find ways, they created pathways that allowed medical supplies, ventilators, flow of essential goods to carry on occurring across the Pacific when our air spaces had shut down or when there were major disruptions in the earlier period when there were barely flights out of the Pacific.”

UN Resident coordinator to the Pacific, Sanaka Samarasinha says as Fiji continues to battle the second wave of the virus, the UN office in Suva is also looking at the protection of the most vulnerable in communities during this time.

“And we found that some of the already vulnerable groups were made even more vulnerable during this pandemic. So there is a particular focus on women, girls and children. We have seen an increase in domestic violence and gender-based violence, so everything from supporting helplines, NGO’s and government in providing services to victims.”

Prasad and Samarasinha also discussed the upcoming COP 26 meeting and how the Pacific SIDS are gearing up efforts to have a joint voice at this crucial event, including participation in the side-events.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard