UN out to assist Fiji’s vaccine efforts

United Nations is working rigidly to have the next batch of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive into Fiji by next week.

Fiji is facing a major fight and after 50,000 Fijians were vaccinated earlier, this next batch is expected to help the country gain more protection.

The B1617 variant of the pandemic is now in Fiji and originating from India, it is a strain that is causing major worry for the country.

Article continues after advertisement

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha, says they understand the need to procure vaccine early in order to ensure Fijians are vaccinated and have a certain level of protection.

“The Ministry of Health will formally announce the date when it arrives. It all depends again on flight movement but it will be here very soon. We are expecting that the next batch will arrive in Fiji sometime next week.”

Samarasinha is urging all eligible Fijians to play their part and register for the vaccine and says this will assist the Ministry of Health in achieving its vaccination target.