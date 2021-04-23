Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
UN out to assist Fiji’s vaccine efforts|Public health instruction is for everyone says UNICEF|LIVE COVID-19 briefing later this afternoon|India in chaos, Fijians need to listen and adhere|Health Ministry sets up isolation facilities|No more movement within containment zone expected|Fijians warned to be honest about travel purpose|Kioa Island on lockdown|Quality and price of PPE in question|Suspension of HEI face-to-face learning extended|Juice selling section at Suva market closed|Superfast testing machine to help MOH|Police remind Namaka residents to wear masks|B1617 called a ‘double mutant’ by experts|Naupoto will not comment on breach by soldiers|Breach of protocol leads to more COVID-19 cases|India variant confirmed as six more test positive|Dr Fong blasts soldiers without careFIJI app|Total lockdown will have severe repercussions|Fiji needs to stop COVID-19 tsunami|120,000 Fijians urgently need screening|COVID-19 LIVE briefing|Next two weeks paramount says Dr Fong|Fijians frustrated over price hike of face masks|Not a time to look for loopholes: Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

UN out to assist Fiji’s vaccine efforts

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 28, 2021 4:14 pm

United Nations is working rigidly to have the next batch of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive into Fiji by next week.

Fiji is facing a major fight and after 50,000 Fijians were vaccinated earlier, this next batch is expected to help the country gain more protection.

The B1617 variant of the pandemic is now in Fiji and originating from India, it is a strain that is causing major worry for the country.

Article continues after advertisement

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha, says they understand the need to procure vaccine early in order to ensure Fijians are vaccinated and have a certain level of protection.

“The Ministry of Health will formally announce the date when it arrives. It all depends again on flight movement but it will be here very soon. We are expecting that the next batch will arrive in Fiji sometime next week.”

Samarasinha is urging all eligible Fijians to play their part and register for the vaccine and says this will assist the Ministry of Health in achieving its vaccination target.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.