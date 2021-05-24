UN Health worker to be evacuated from Fiji

A United Nations health worker in Fiji is being evacuated to New Zealand for COVID-19 treatment.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Doctor James Fong has confirmed the individual was based with the UN Office in Suva.

New Zealand media report the staff is to be evacuated on a private aircraft, due to arrive in New Zealand later this afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

UN Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarashina says the employee has been admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva for the past few days.

He says they are thankful for the care provided to the staff, as well as the assistance of the New Zealand High Commission for organizing the medical evacuation.

Samarasinha confirms arrangements for the transfer to New Zealand are now taking place.

Stay with us for more.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard