Rugby player arrested for breaching quarantine requirements

Two Fijian rugby players travelling from overseas failed to comply with the self-isolation requirements put in place by the government.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has confirmed this afternoon that one of the two were brought into Sigatoka Hospital after he breached quarantine requirements.

However, he then slipped out of the hospital and disappeared.

He was later arrested and is now in self-isolation at the Nadi Hospital.

