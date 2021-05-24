Two pregnant women die from COVID

21 more people have died between 14th July and 20th July.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong has revealed two of the deceased were pregnant women.

Doctors conducted emergency surgery to rescue the babies, however, the mothers could not be saved.

He says the doctors did everything they could to help the two women but they had severe illnesses.

Dr Fong says the majority of the deceased in the Lami to Nausori corridor have been the vulnerable community and home care for any such case is not enough.

“We know many families are valiantly trying to care for their loved ones at home but for those who are most at risk of severe COVID-19, home care is not enough. These individuals need their oxygen level closely monitored. They also need access to supplemental oxygen as well as clinical teams to quickly respond if their condition deteriorates”.

The Permanent Secretary says the pandemic has now turned into an outbreak of severe disease and death.

Of the remaining 19 people who died, their ages range from 36 to 85.

The third COVID-19 to death is a 39-year-old man who died at home on the 17th of July, he was not vaccinated.

The fourth is an 85-year-old woman who died at home on the 16th of July, and she was not vaccinated.

A 65-year-old woman died at home on the 18th of July, she had received one dose of the vaccine in early June, she had not received the second.

This means she was not fully vaccinated.

The sixth COVID Death is an 81-year-old woman who died at home on the 16th of July, she was not vaccinated.

The seventh is a 75-year-old man who died at home on the 17th of July, he was not vaccinated.

A 70-year-old man died at home on the 16th of July, he was not vaccinated.

The ninth COVID-19 Death report is an 85-year-old man who died at home on the 19th of July, he was not vaccinated.

The 10th Death is a 69-year-old woman who died at home, on the 18th of July, she was not vaccinated.

The 11th death is a 48-year-old man.

He presented to the CWM hospital emergency department in severe respiratory distress.

He died on the same day. He had a cough, fever and shortness of breath for three days before he presented. He was not vaccinated.

The 12th is a 73-year-old man who died at home on the 18th of July.

The 13th is a 70-year-old man from Cunningham who presented to the Femat field hospital in severe respiratory distress, and died on the same day.

He was not vaccinated.

The 14th death is a 54-year-old man who died at home on the 19th of July.

He was not vaccinated.



Dr James Fong

A 60-year-old woman presented to the emergency department of the CWM Hospital in severe distress, and she died on the same day, she had received the first dose of the vaccine in mid-June, she had not received the second dose.

This means she was not fully vaccinated.

The 16th is a 65-year-old woman. She presented to CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress, her condition worsened in hospital and she died on the same day she was not vaccinated.

The 17th is a 36-year-old woman who died at home on the 19th of July, she was not vaccinated.

A 66-year-old woman from Bayview Heights died at home on the 19th of July, she was not vaccinated.

The 19th deceased is an 80-year-old woman.

She presented to CWM Hospital in respiratory distress, her condition worsened in hospital and she died on the same day.

She had received a first dose of the vaccine in mid June, but she had not received a second dose.

This means she was not fully vaccinated.

