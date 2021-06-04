Two patients test positive at Valelevu Health Centre

The services at the Valelevu Health Centre are now temporarily suspended after two patients tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health says the temporary closure of the Valelevu Health Centre is to allow the Disinfecting Team to decontaminate the health facility and prepare for the resumption of medical services.

Medical services at the Centre have been redirected to the Makoi Health Centre.

The Makoi Health Centre will remain open for 24 hours tonight.