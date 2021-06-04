Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
One month since last zero day, as WHO urges vaccination|Two patients test positive at Valelevu Health Centre|Parliament precincts closed yet again|Tuition fee relief for USP students|Muanikoso residents stage protest|FRA outlines major road works|Delta variant continues to be highly transmissible|Alcohol consumption tops COVID-19 breach|Businesses reel from losses due to COVID-19 restrictions|WEBC prioritizes business sustainability|New online learning hub for easier access to lessons|Backlog affects postal services|64 cases of COVID-19 recorded with links to existing clusters|Another COVID patient at CWM dies from unrelated condition|Ba businesses reminded to follow COVID protocols|New cases indicate severity of second wave|Test positivity average increases|Senior medical personnel on extended self-isolation|Calls for national dialogue on vaccine rejected|SCGF provides fund to female cane farmers|Tavua Town Council working closely with MOH|Read to succeed platform attracts hundreds of students|Businesses face challenges in meeting requirements|Current difficulties opportunity to make Fiji grow: PM|Alleged restaurant thief charged|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Two patients test positive at Valelevu Health Centre

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 8, 2021 4:30 pm
[Source: Google]

The services at the Valelevu Health Centre are now temporarily suspended after two patients tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health says the temporary closure of the Valelevu Health Centre is to allow the Disinfecting Team to decontaminate the health facility and prepare for the resumption of medical services.

Medical services at the Centre have been redirected to the Makoi Health Centre.

Article continues after advertisement

The Makoi Health Centre will remain open for 24 hours tonight.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.