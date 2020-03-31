Home

Two new cases detected in isolation

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 6, 2020 3:02 pm
Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the 2 new cases have a very low chance of having infected others.

He says with the quick reaction of the contact tracing teams, both cases very detected in isolation.

Dr Waqainabete adds this is why it is important for people to maintain distance and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to and are breaking the chain of transmission. Right now, there are 4 imported cases of Coronavirus in Fiji. Based on this, there are 4 clusters that we are beginning to see play out”.

The minister says 2 of the imported cases did everything right and self-isolated, helping prevent any further infections.

Two others, however, infected other individuals via close contact in direct violation of government advisories.

