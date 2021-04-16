Home

Two new border quarantine cases

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 20, 2021 3:20 pm
Head of Health Protection Dr Aalisha Sahukhan

The Health Ministry has announced another two new border quarantine cases.

Head of Health Protection Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says the new cases are a 25-year-old and a 32-year-old who are part of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces who returned from deployment overseas.

Dr Sahukhan says the two tested positive for COVID-19 during routine testing while in border quarantine.

“They have also been transferred to the isolation ward at Lautoka hospital in accordance with our normal protocol for positive cases. So with these latest cases – there are now 10 active cases admitted at the Lautoka isolation unit.”

Dr Sahukhan says Fiji now has had 77 cases in total since our first community case on March 19th 2020.

