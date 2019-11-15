Two new border quarantine cases of COVID-19 have been recorded.

The latest cases are Fijian citizens who arrived at the Nadi airport on flight NZ952 from Auckland on Thursday 19th November.

The two women, aged 75 and 57 respectively live in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health says it is likely they contracted the virus on the flight from Auckland, as they were both seated near a person who tested positive on day 2 of border quarantine.

They had both tested negative in Auckland, 72 hours before boarding the flight to Nadi, then tested negative again during day 2 testing in Fiji’s border quarantine.

Their positive test results have come on day 12 of border quarantine.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says these new cases have been under strict border quarantine conditions since arrival and both are currently in stable condition in isolation at the Lautoka hospital.

Dr Fong says during this festive time, the Ministry will continue to get more Border Quarantine cases. Furthermore we have the cyclone season.

The Ministry in collaboration with security forces has made pre-emptive changes to mitigate any risk at our borders.

The public is encouraged to observe basic COVID-19 measures of hand washing, cough etiquette and physical distancing during this season.