Two more test positive for COVID-19

Two more Fijian citizens have tested positive for COVID-19.

They are both males, one is aged 55 and the other is 22.

These confirmations bring Fiji’s total number of active border quarantine cases to five.

The two were among the 83 passengers who came on repatriation flight GA7280 from New Delhi, India on August 27th.

The Ministry of Health says both gentlemen have been hygienically secured in the isolation ward at Nadi Hospital.

Neither were displaying symptoms at that time of testing.

The Ministry reiterates, these tests were run as part of Fiji’s standard border quarantine process.

The Ministry says several New Zealand citizens on board that flight continued onward travel after spending about 30 minutes on the tarmac of Nadi Airport.

Five of those passengers went on to test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival to New Zealand.

The Ministry assures that as per Fiji’s infection control protocols, all areas of Nadi Airport accessible to passengers from that flight have been hygienically deep-cleaned.

As per Fijian border quarantine protocol, all disembarking passengers from that flight were tested for the virus.

The Ministry says following the confirmation of cases in New Zealand, Fiji did expect some test results to return positive.

Two passengers did indeed test positive for the virus.

But all 83 other passengers on board the flight have returned negative results.

These passengers have each been entered into mandatory 14-day quarantine period in a government-designated quarantine facility under supervision from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

If any develop symptoms, they will be tested for the virus. At the end of their quarantine period, they will be tested once again. If they return negative results, they will be discharged.

The frontline border staff that were directly involved in the arrival of the passengers on this flight have also all tested negative for COVID-19.

The Ministry reiterates that Fiji’s border quarantine and infection prevention control protocols are as strict as they come.

So long as they are upheld there is no risk to the Fijian public from border quarantine cases.