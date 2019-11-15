Two more COVID patients recover

Two more COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been released from isolation.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete confirms Fiji now has four border quarantine active cases in isolation.

Since July 6th Fiji reported nine border quarantine cases.

“Some of our family and friends and fellow Fijians go overseas and spend time there, in this case, some of them went across to seek medical attention and they went with family members and they came back, and so we have had the recoveries”.

A 66-year-old man who had a history of cardiac problems and returned from India early July passed away on July 31st due to complications from COVID-19.

It is Fiji’s first death related to the virus.