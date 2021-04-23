Two more cases surface as Viti Levu under threat, movement restricted

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Fiji today with one being a case of concern and hails from Ra and the virus is now believed to have spread to many places in Viti Levu.

The man, the 110th case is a 53-year old caretaker of the Ra Provincial Office and there is to date not a clear indication of how he may have got the virus and health officials are conducting tracing and tests to see if he is linked with any of the recent cases.

He had showed symptoms such as body aches when he visited the Nanukuloa Health Centre on April 24th and is now in the Lautoka Hospital isolation ward.

All his family members have been swabbed and quarantined at the Ra Special School and are being guarded by Police officers.

Police have also established Naiserelagi Village, Nanukuloa Village and Dokonavatu settlement as containment zones and 50 primary and secondary contacts have been screened and all households in the the mentioned areas have been asked to stay home.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says there could be others in the Rakiraki area who could have been in contact with the man and they are on the lookout of any COVID-19 symptoms.

The second case is a 25-year-old man who had stayed at the Makoi house of the solider and his wife, who are also positive, and he is now quarantined in Colo-i-Suva along with his primary contacts.

He was picked up as part of the contact tracing.

He stayed in Makoi from April 12-19, after which he went to Vunimono, Nausori, and was retrieved and swabbed. Doctor Fong says there are now four teams, which are undertaking contact tracing, based on the travel history of the man.

Movement within containment areas are now more strengthened and this is only being done by MOH and this will be only for very specific reasons and people can not now move freely past check points and leave containment areas.

We have had 111 cases since the first detection last year, March 19th.

We now have 44 active cases, five older border quarantine cases, 13 recent quarantine cases and 25 locally transmitted cases and one under investigation of how he got infected.

Looking at the history of our cases, four of the six are soldiers returning from overseas and fraternized amongst themselves and were announced positive yesterday along with two family members of the woman from Wainitarawau, Cunningham Stage 1.

Of the cases announced on Monday, first up was a soldier, who is a roommate of case 73 or soldier who was announced positive last Sunday, while there were also four cases, who are all contacts of the hotel maid from Nadi, who had tested positive after having contracted the virus from the first solider or case 73, during an interaction.

The cases continue after the maid from Nadi tested positive last week Monday and the day before when the army officer had got the virus, after handling the baggage of a couple who had arrived from India with the virus.

Following that we had a woman from Cunningham, who had attended the ‘Super Spreader’ funeral in Tavakubu, Lautoka, her 14-year-old daughter and toddler contracted the virus as well.

The maid’s daughter and a close contact along with another couple who attended the funeral, have also tested positive, with the woman from Makoi, who is the wife of the solider, who had made contact with case 73.

[Source: Fiji Police Force]