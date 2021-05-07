Two men arrested for not wearing masks

Four non-essential business operators in Lautoka were arrested for breaching the Health restrictions.

They were part of 50 people who were arrested over the last 24-hours for breaching the Health restrictions in place as well as the curfew orders.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says they recorded 14 cases in the western division of which five were arrested for drinking grog at Tonuve village in Keiyasi and two men aged 17 were found drinking at the Saru area in Lautoka

The Central Division recorded two cases whereby two men in their 20’s failed to wear masks.

Of the nineteen cases recorded in the Southern Division, six were found drunk at Raiwai, three others at Naidiridiri settlement in Nasinu while six people from Cunningham were arrested for social gathering.

A 26-year-old carpenter was found drunk along the Nanuku area in Vatuwaqa.

Tudravu says two market vendors were found loitering during curfew hours at the Rewa Dairy roundabout in Nabua while a 30-year-old security was found walking along the Laqere Bridge in Nasinu.

The Northern Division recorded three cases including a 34-year-old salesman of Naodamu who was found drunk during curfew hours while two farmers in their 20’s were found loitering along the Delailabasa area.

Twelve people were arrested in the Eastern Division.