Two isolation centres set up in North

The Labasa College Girls dormitory has been cleaned and fumigated and beddings were transported to the hostel yesterday.

Labasa Hospital Staff were also seen at the hostel.

Labasa College is one of two isolation facilities, the other one is the Fiji Forest Industries Compound in Malau.

Both have been prepped and are ready.

There is no confirmation yet from the Ministry of Health about why the two facilities have been set up.

FBC News has sent questions to the Ministry of Health.