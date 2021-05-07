Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Two isolation centres set up in North|Two new cases of COVID-19 announced, decision on lockdown today|Ministry to announce protocols for containment areas|Contact tracing underway for new COVID-19 cases|Health teams make best use of lockdown|Business slowly dry up for vendors in Bua|FWCC receives call on its men’s referral line|General Practitioners all in to support Fijians|Ration distribution team pulled out from Caubati today|Majority of protocol breachers plead guilty|Intern breached protocol to meet girlfriend|Informal sector worst affected by the pandemic|Ministry concludes vaccination drive in Vanua Levu|Now is the time to unite and combat the virus: Dr Shariff|Australia renders assistance to Fiji |Police to shut down non-compliant supermarkets | 20,000 requests for food rations|30 people arrested for breach of COVID-19 restrictions|FCCC records spike in rent increment complaints|FNPF extends lockdown relief|COVID-19 amplifies LGBTIQ person’s vulnerability|Four more test positive|Makoi a priority for Police|Police close down construction site|Essential businesses may qualify for movement pass|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Two isolation centres set up in North

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
May 18, 2021 9:24 am
The Labasa College Girls dormitory has been cleaned and fumigated.

The Labasa College Girls dormitory has been cleaned and fumigated and beddings were transported to the hostel yesterday.

Labasa Hospital Staff were also seen at the hostel.

Labasa College is one of two isolation facilities, the other one is the Fiji Forest Industries Compound in Malau.

Article continues after advertisement


The Labasa College Girls dormitory

Both have been prepped and are ready.

There is no confirmation yet from the Ministry of Health about why the two facilities have been set up.

FBC News has sent questions to the Ministry of Health.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.