Two hospitals close for disinfection

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 28, 2021 11:59 am

Wainibokasi and Nausori Hospitals will resume service later today.

This is to allow the Health Ministry to disinfect the premises.

Six covid cases were recorded by the screening teams at the Nausori Hospital with one case detected at the Nausori Maternity Unit.

Screening teams at the Wainibokasi Hospital recorded four.

 

