Two fever clinics are now operational

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 20, 2020 4:30 pm
Chief Medical Advisor Dr Jemesa Tudravu [Right]

Fijians in Lautoka can now visit two fever clinics if they show signs and symptoms of COVID-19, without having to visit the hospital.

Chief Medical Advisor Dr Jemesa Tudravu says the two fever clinics are now operational.

“The purpose of the fever clinic is to just increase our capability to be able to identify people who have potential or are suspected of having COVID-19”.

Dr Tudravu says these clinics are designed to keep people with fevers in a dedicated space and provide necessary treatment without exposure to the general public.

“Through the work of the people, health staff who will be operating the clinic, we will be able to identify whether they have or don’t have the disease and the necessary treatment that they have to undergo”.

Testing for coronavirus is only available for people with symptoms and have travelled overseas, or have had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

