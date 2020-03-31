Home

COVID-19

Two crisis at once says PM

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
April 6, 2020 3:04 pm
[Source: NaDraki Weather]

Fiji is gearing up to face two crisis at once says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

With 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, Tropical Cyclone Harold is now heading our way.

The Nadi Meteorological Office says parts of Fiji are likely to feel the impact of the cyclone.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says with heavy rain expected resulting in flooding, this will mean floodwaters and road closures will likely add a new layer of complexity to Fiji’s containment efforts.

“We cannot allow severe weather to jeopardise our life-saving game plan to lock this virus down. We are preparing to face two crises at once, the only way we beat both is if every Fijian adheres closely to the directives from authorities. Our disciplined forces will be giving orders, not advice and they won’t tolerate disobedience. So, do what you’re told to do. Your life and the lives of those you love depend on it.”

We will have all the latest on the impending cyclone as we get more information.

