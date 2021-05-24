Home

Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 22, 2022 5:47 am

The Ministry of Health has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths and 26 new cases.

Since the last update, Fiji has recorded 26 new cases of which 11 new cases were recorded last Saturday, February 19, three new cases were recorded on Sunday, February 20 and 12 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

Of the 26 cases recorded, 13 cases were in the Central Division; four cases were recorded in the Western Division, six cases were recorded in the Northern Division, and three cases were recorded in the Eastern Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says Fiji recorded 67 new recoveries and now there are currently 81 active cases.

Dr. Fong says many questions have been received on the role of post-infection immunity in defining our COVID-protected population.

He explains that immunity gained through a vaccination program remains the only means by which the Health Ministry can measure immunity and therefore refine public health measures in the face of the ongoing risk of variant development and therefore future outbreaks.

The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the advisories on post-infection immunity based on quality data that is being generated globally
Doctor Fong says Fiji needs to be wary of efforts to remove all public health measures too soon.

He adds that globally there are ongoing risks of variant development and therefore the escalation of the epidemic in Fiji.

Dr Fong says building national resilience to living with COVID 19 is crucial and will require two important strategies from a health program perspective that include a more balanced use of public health measures, and protecting the vulnerable.

