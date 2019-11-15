Two arrested for COVID-19 restriction breach

Only two individuals were arrested last night for breach of curfew restrictions.

A 34-year-old man was arrested for loitering in the Namadi area in Suva.

In the North, a 39-year-old man was found intoxicated in Waiqele, Labasa.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says following the scaling down of restrictions announced by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday, the public must remember that the new curfew hours will come into force from 11pm to 4am daily.

This is in effect from tonight.