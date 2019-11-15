Twenty-five arrested for breach of COVID-19 restriction

Twenty-five people were arrested for breaching the COVID-19 restriction in the last 24 hours.

All arrests were made in the Southern Division.

The Southern Division recorded 20 reports of curfew breach and five for breach of sporting activities.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says of the 20 breaches of curfew arrests, eight were juveniles aged 16 and 17.

They were found sitting outside Caqiri Hall in Nasinu during curfew hours by a team of officers on patrol.

A 17-year-old was arrested with three others as they were found playing touch rugby at the Pacific Harbour beachfront yesterday afternoon.

Qiliho says they are increasing their mobile and foot patrols in densely populated areas and they have made several arrests where people were found walking around or sitting in groups in public places during curfew hours.