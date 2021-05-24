Home

Turaga ni Koros to collect social welfare assistance

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 7, 2021 4:42 pm
Vunisea

The Kadavu Provincial Office is reiterating that no social welfare recipients are to travel to the main station in Vunisea to collect their vouchers or allowance.

Roko Tui Kadavu, Kitione Raibevu says all Turaga Ni Koros and Community Health workers need to collate details of all social welfare recipients in their respective villages.

These include their vouchers, valid ID, vaccination card, and the authorization third party letter.

Raibevu says one third-party letter is sufficient to cater details of all recipients in one village, however, the names of the beneficiaries must be clearly outlined.

This is an effort to ensure less people visit the government service center to receive the allowance or food vouchers.

The Turaga Ni Koro of all villages in the district of Tavuki and Yawe must collect all these requirements and take them to the border tomorrow.

A team of government officials will facilitate the issuance of the vouchers or allowance.

Raibevu says the Thursday collection is for all the villages in the district of Nabukelevu followed by villages in the district of Ravitaki on Friday.

The remaining district of Naceva and Sanima will be facilitated next Monday.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

