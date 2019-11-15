Turaga ni Koro to monitor travel restriction in maritime villages

The i-Taukei Affairs Board has called on all Turaga ni Koro in the maritime areas to monitor the travel restrictions placed by the government.

Deputy Chief Executive Josefa Toganivalu has warned maritime islanders to avoid unnecessary travel in an effort to contain the spread of COVID -19.

Toganivalu says for medical evacuation, shopping needs, or other basic services, it’s crucial for the travelers to notify the Turaga ni Koro for clearance from relevant authorities.

All relevant information such as the captain’s name, passenger names, time of departure and the license number of the boat should be available if needed.

Toganivalu has also urged all Turaga ni Koro to notify all yacht owners near their waters to contact the Customs Authority immediately.