Tumbled truck lands driver in hospital

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
June 2, 2021 12:04 pm

A man was rushed to the Seaqaqa Health Center after the 12-wheel truck he was driving tumbled in Nakanacagi, Dreketi, Macuata.

The man was driving the truck from Nabouwalu bound for Labasa.

FBC News understands the man was transporting cargo to Labasa when the incident occurred very early this morning

Police are currently at the scene conducting their investigation.

