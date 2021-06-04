Tuition fee relief for USP students

281 private students at the University of the South Pacific have received financial assistance under the USP Student Bursary Scheme.

It’s a tuition fee assistance scheme for students facing financial hardships.

Successful recipients had 50% of their tuition fees paid for, either in Semester 1 or Trimester 1, this year.

Recipient, Inise Taweketini says the assistance is a blessing because she also the sole breadwinner for her family and can now concentrate on completing her programme at USP.

Ni-Vanuatu student, Rosina Boblang said the scheme has lessened her financial load this semester.

Acting-Vice-Chancellor, Dr Giulio Pāunga says USP is committed to ensuring students are not limited by their financial status.

The bursary assistance does not include sponsored students or those on scholarships.

Students who are eligible for the Fijian Government Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board are also not covered.

Applicants will need to have a GPA of 2.5 or better and a combined family income of not more than $25,000.