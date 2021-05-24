Home

Tui Macuata urges compassion for returning Northerners

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
June 21, 2021 4:07 pm
The Turaga Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere

The Turaga Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says it is time to let individuals stranded in Viti Levu to return homes to their families.

The repatriation of locals from Viti Levu to Vanua Levu, expected to commence this week has sparked serious conversations throughout the

Northern Division with many taking to social media to air their concerns.

The Tui Macuata says he understands that with the Ministry of Health’s vaccination programme, government has seen it fit to allow for the return of those stranded in Viti Levu to reunite with their families.

Ratu Wiliame says those who are returning have not contracted the virus and they will be isolated for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

He says there is a big risk involved in allowing for their return but he is confident in the plans put in place.

“I know there are a few families here in Macuata their loved ones are there. Some, their children are here and their parents are in Viti Levu. Some, their mothers are there and their children are here. This cannot go on for long. I think at this point in time – we have to look at the importance of family value – family togetherness. Maybe it’s time we get them across subject to the entry requirements by government.”

12 Fijians will kick start the repatriation programme and they will be isolated at Solevu Primary School in Bua on a trial basis.

Once the trial is proven to be a success, repatriation of those who reside in Macuata and Cakaudrove will follow.

