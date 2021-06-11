Tui Davutukia supports quarantine facility in Sigatoka

The chief of a landowning unit in the Nadroga-Navosa Province has given his full support for Blue West Villas to operate as a quarantine facility.

Tui Davutukia Korolevu-i-Wai, Ratu Emosi Buruvatu has told FBC News that he is backing the government initiative who will be working with Blue West Villas in looking after Fijians who are primary contacts of COVID positive cases.

Ratu Buruvatu also did a site inspection together with Turaga na Tui Vusu – Ratu Siriako Naciwai and a few other village headmen from Nadroga today.

He says he is pleased with how Blue West Villas will operate as a quarantine facility.

He adds the Ministry of Health needs assistance at this critical time because the primary contacts who will be brought to Sigatoka are our own people.

Ratu Buruvatu says he is also concerned with the misinformation spread among the villagers regarding the operations of the quarantine facilities.

He states he has been assured that there will be a lot of doctors and soldiers manning the facility which will keep the province safe.

Ratu Buruvatu has asked his fellow villagers to have faith as Fiji is going through a tough time.

A team from the Ministry of Health, RFMF personnel and representatives from the District Office have been going out to villages, clarifying their concerns.