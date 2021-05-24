Home

Tudravu visits Police families in isolation

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 20, 2021 5:00 pm
[Source: Fiji Police Force]

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu visited his officers and their families that are currently in isolation today.

This includes families at the Police Special Response Unit in Nasinu and those at the Nasova Police Barracks in Nasese.

Tudravu says this is a way to cheer them up as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

Article continues after advertisement

“I am going around visiting all our positive cases as of 7am this morning so I am now at our PSRU complex. I just want to come and visit those that are staying on home isolation here at our Special Response Unit. ”

Tudravu says Police are part of the frontline workers and they will not back down despite a few cases recorded amongst them.

He says Police continue to stand in supporting the Health Ministry in ensuring that everyone is complying with the COVID19 protocols at the same time ensuring the safety of every Fijian.

