TSLB students given extension

The deadline for all Tertiary Scholarship Loans Scheme students aged 18 years and above to submit details of the first jab has been extended until the 31st of this month.

This comes as conditions for sponsorship benefits of TSLS have changed to include being vaccinated.

Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service Chairman, Rakesh Ram, says to continue receiving the scheme benefits of tuition and allowances, all TSLS-sponsored students aged 18 years and above must receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by 31 August 2021, and the second dose by 1 November 2021.

Ram adds that exemptions will be granted to students who are exempted by the Ministry of Health, those living in areas where the COVID-19 vaccine is not available, and those students who are below the age of 18.

