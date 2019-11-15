Truck driver among 14 arrested for curfew breach

Fourteen individuals were arrested last night for breaching the curfew hours.

One arrest involved a 52-year-old heavy goods truck driver who was arrested in Korovou, Tailevu after 11pm as he was allegedly found driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police say they discovered the driver was drunk when they were checking his documents provided to indicate he had a pass to move around during the curfew hours of 10pm to 5am.

He was arrested and is currently in custody.

There were a total of 11 arrests in the Southern Division, the Eastern, Northern and Central Divisions recorded one case each.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho warns officers will be coming down hard on those caught misusing authorized documents issued by their employers.