Trend in arrests worries Police

The trend in the arrests made by Police daily is a worry.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says there is a lesser number of people breaching the curfew or the lockdown areas but there is more now on social gathering.

Qiliho says they are concerned about Vanua Levu where they made the most arrests in the last three days.

He adds given that the Suva lockdown to be lifted today, they will work to ensure that people continue to adhere to all the directives in place.

“We don’t want this to happen in the greater Suva area, we are not out of the woods. We will be changing our posture in regards to what we are doing to address the issue if we see there is an influx of people that are moving around aimlessly. We are looking at technology that further can help us get that message out.”

Qiliho says they will be utilizing various technologies in order to get the message out which will include speaker systems, drones and other resources.

He says they will also work to ensure that people adhere to precautionary measures in place in lockdown areas.