Travellers urged to follow proper process

Provincial Administrator Bua, Peni Koro is urging those intending to travel to Vanua Levu to follow the proper processes.

Koro says they are concerned that several individuals have tried getting into Vanua Levu without following the right process.

Speaking at Wainunu in Bua today, Koro says the final approval for those intending to travel to Vanua Levu will come from the Commissioner Northern.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they have had to send people back to Viti Levu as they did not have the proper documents to enter Vanua Levu.

Koro told FBC News, the group of individuals who travelled from Mana Island to Nabouwalu yesterday carried a pass approved by a Medical Officer in Lautoka.

He says the group was held at the jetty because the approval to enter Vanua Levu was not yet given by the Commissioner Northern.

The Commissioner Northern, Uraia Rainima currently heads the COVID-19 Taskforce in the Northern Division.

Koro says they are being very stringent as they want to protect the Northern Division from being exposed to the virus.