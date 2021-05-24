Travel to Koro Island suspended

A travel suspension has been enforced for Koro Island in the Lomaiviti Group.

Maritime Safety Authority Officer in Charge, Sesoni Komaisoso says the suspension came into effect from 4pm today and will remain until further notice.

Komaisoso says all ships including small crafts and yachts scheduled to travel to the Island have been asked to postpone their trips.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Navy will be carrying out surveillance to ensure adherence to this notice.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard