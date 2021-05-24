Home

Travel to Koro Island suspended

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 26, 2021 4:45 pm
[Source: Google Maps]

A travel suspension has been enforced for Koro Island in the Lomaiviti Group.

Maritime Safety Authority Officer in Charge, Sesoni Komaisoso says the suspension came into effect from 4pm today and will remain until further notice.

Komaisoso says all ships including small crafts and yachts scheduled to travel to the Island have been asked to postpone their trips.

The Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Navy will be carrying out surveillance to ensure adherence to this notice.

