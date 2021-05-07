Home

Travel for displaced Fijians limited to private vehicle only

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 8, 2021 9:34 am

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that no public transport will service movement between containment areas from 4am today to 11pm tomorrow.

This confirmation came after the announcement made last night whereby Fijians would be allowed to go from one containment area to another, however, this is limited to Viti Levu alone.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says the movement is particularly for those who are displaced and this window is for one-way travel only.

Dr. Fong this morning told FBC News only private vehicles will be allowed to move between the containment borders.

Questions have also been sent to the Permanent Secretary regarding those stuck in containment areas and who do not have transport to return to their homes in other containment zones.

Meanwhile, police are reminding members of the public that only those stuck in one containment area and intend to return homes will be facilitated, which means no unnecessary movement will be allowed.

Police say they will be closely monitoring all movement.

