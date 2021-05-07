Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Travel bubble still on agenda|Moment of joy onboard MV Veivueti|PM and cabinet meet health officials|All inclusive support as Vuvale partner|$4.3m paid out so far in grocery assistance|Affected Fijians line up to cashout assistance|Fiji Navy continues to support COVID fight|Surgeries have been put on hold: FCS|Three juveniles arrested for alleged robbery|Three supermarkets shut down|Take care of children's mental health: Akbar|Lockdown a possibility, so better to be always ready: Doctor Fong|Makoi woman tests positive for COVID-19|No link in latest COVID-19 case|Confusion over who allowed movement|Future lockdowns will be targeted: Dr Fong|Diligence crucial to combatting COVID|Vaccine in stock has longer expiry date|Risk of transmission in Lautoka managed|Fiji is doing well to handle second wave, says Vuvale partner|$1.9m COVID-19 lockdown relief paid|ADF provides $75k to RFMF|Hoteliers not banking on profit|ATMs are being cleaned: Banks boss|Community screening not limited to any areas|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Travel bubble still on agenda

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 11, 2021 4:46 pm
[Source: TWITTER]

Australia is keeping close tabs on the situation unfolding in Fiji as more COVID cases are being detected.

Minister for the Pacific, Zed Seselja says while a possible travel bubble with Fiji is still on the agenda, this will depend on how things progress in the next few weeks.

Following a successful bubble with New Zealand, Seselja says Australia remains keen to see that happens with Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“Obviously this particular outbreak at the moment provides some challenges to that but as we work with the Fijian government and as we see the Fijian government get on top of that, I think the success of that response will obviously be an important indicator, an important marker in order to be able to establish such a travel bubble going forward.”

Seselja agrees Fiji is the favorite holiday destination for many Australians, saying the next few weeks is crucial for the country.

“I think it’s been impressive how many Fijians are being vaccinated the figures I’ve seen. So I think Fiji needs to be commended for those efforts but that future travel scenario obviously depends on ensuring there is confidence amongst chief health officials within Australia that there isn’t going to be a risk of to either population of opening up such travel bubble.”

A travel bubble will breathe some life into the tourism industry which came to a complete stop since the first wave of the virus hit over a year ago.

But any decision to open the borders will be carefully considered as both countries do not want to put the lives of any citizen at risk.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.