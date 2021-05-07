Travel bubble still on agenda

Australia is keeping close tabs on the situation unfolding in Fiji as more COVID cases are being detected.

Minister for the Pacific, Zed Seselja says while a possible travel bubble with Fiji is still on the agenda, this will depend on how things progress in the next few weeks.

Following a successful bubble with New Zealand, Seselja says Australia remains keen to see that happens with Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“Obviously this particular outbreak at the moment provides some challenges to that but as we work with the Fijian government and as we see the Fijian government get on top of that, I think the success of that response will obviously be an important indicator, an important marker in order to be able to establish such a travel bubble going forward.”

Seselja agrees Fiji is the favorite holiday destination for many Australians, saying the next few weeks is crucial for the country.

“I think it’s been impressive how many Fijians are being vaccinated the figures I’ve seen. So I think Fiji needs to be commended for those efforts but that future travel scenario obviously depends on ensuring there is confidence amongst chief health officials within Australia that there isn’t going to be a risk of to either population of opening up such travel bubble.”

A travel bubble will breathe some life into the tourism industry which came to a complete stop since the first wave of the virus hit over a year ago.

But any decision to open the borders will be carefully considered as both countries do not want to put the lives of any citizen at risk.