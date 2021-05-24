Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Transmission risk high for Naviti, Yasawa and Malolo|MOH to seek booster doses if need arises|21 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Yasawa|Maritime travel depends on vaccination|Do not be complacent warns PS|Accommodation arrangements for boarding students|Students fail to provide vaccination details|Ministry explains death of fully vaccinated individuals|250 new infections, one more COVID-19 death|Vaccinating students crucial to re-opening schools|UN reassures commitment to Fiji|Roadblocks hinder frontliners in Kadavu|25,000 households to be assisted by Save the Children Fiji|Operations continue despite maritime deployment|Pacific Eye Institute receives timely assistance|Global response to fight COVID-19 crucial|Certain villages reluctant to adopt public health measures|Resorts receive advanced bookings|Damodar Cinemas ready to reopen|25 new infections in Kadavu, eight more COVID-19 deaths |Gunu village a high-risk area: MOH|COVID-19 may become endemic in Fiji|Public restricted from Nabouwalu wharf|PM reaffirms commitment to PIF|Tamavua Youth club assists families|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Transmission risk high for Naviti, Yasawa and Malolo

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 4, 2021 12:45 pm

The Headman of Somosomo Village in Yasawa is warning villagers that the risk of further community transmission remains high on the island.

This as a new infection was recorded, 21 new cases in the last 24-hours.

Headman Kelevi Natiri says an investigation by the Health Ministry suggests this is linked to the cases in Somosomo village.

Article continues after advertisement

He says health officials are upping the ante with contact tracing and community surveillance on Naviti Island in Yasawa as more infections are highly likely.

“I have received information about the case confirmed in Kese. There was a lot of movement between villagers on the island a few days before the first case was detected. I believe the case from Kese had made some contact with COVID patients here in Somosomo village.”

Naitiri adds that over 120 Somosomo villagers were swabbed yesterday, with results expected by Sunday.

Solevu Village Headman in Malolo, Maciu Cama says surveillance and testing continues at Vunibaka settlement and Solevu village in Malolo.

“Movement restriction remains in force for the whole island. 2 new cases were identified in Solevu village bringing a total of 32 active cases on the island. A 54-year-old male was airlifted to Lautoka Hospital yesterday afternoon and assessed to have severe COVID, however, he is in stable condition.”

An intermediate COVID response team visited Gunu village yesterday for further assessment and testing.

Movement restrictions remain in force for all villages in Malolo and the Yasawa’s.
Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.