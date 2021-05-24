Transmission risk high for Naviti, Yasawa and Malolo

The Headman of Somosomo Village in Yasawa is warning villagers that the risk of further community transmission remains high on the island.

This as a new infection was recorded, 21 new cases in the last 24-hours.

Headman Kelevi Natiri says an investigation by the Health Ministry suggests this is linked to the cases in Somosomo village.

He says health officials are upping the ante with contact tracing and community surveillance on Naviti Island in Yasawa as more infections are highly likely.

“I have received information about the case confirmed in Kese. There was a lot of movement between villagers on the island a few days before the first case was detected. I believe the case from Kese had made some contact with COVID patients here in Somosomo village.”

Naitiri adds that over 120 Somosomo villagers were swabbed yesterday, with results expected by Sunday.

Solevu Village Headman in Malolo, Maciu Cama says surveillance and testing continues at Vunibaka settlement and Solevu village in Malolo.

“Movement restriction remains in force for the whole island. 2 new cases were identified in Solevu village bringing a total of 32 active cases on the island. A 54-year-old male was airlifted to Lautoka Hospital yesterday afternoon and assessed to have severe COVID, however, he is in stable condition.”

An intermediate COVID response team visited Gunu village yesterday for further assessment and testing.

Movement restrictions remain in force for all villages in Malolo and the Yasawa’s.

