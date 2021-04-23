Transmission chain more widespread: Dr Fong

The chain of transmission of the second wave of COVID-19 in Fiji is more widespread and the variant is more transmissible.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, stresses that the risks are greater, and the health ministry’s response must be more decisive.

Dr Fong says many think this containment effort will play out on a relatively similar timeline at that of last year, however, he adds that Fiji is not up against an identical enemy this time around.

Article continues after advertisement

“My teams are ready for a containment strategy that lasts months, at a minimum. Every Fijian must be ready as well. Good habits — such as mask-wearing, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home when sick, proper handwashing, physical distancing, keeping careFIJI on, and limiting movement — are not temporary or emergency measures. They will be with us for the foreseeable future. Learn them well, and practice them all. The rest of the world has embraced a new way of doing things, a new and safer way of living — so must Fiji.”

Dr Fong says Fijians should use this time to COVID-proof their lives, places of work, and public spaces as much as possible as this will save lives today, and it will keep people safe.